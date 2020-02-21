Rebuilding trust in Michigan’s drinking water

Ernie Nieman is used to milestones, but the recently retired driver did what only three other bus drivers in Indian Trails' 110-year history were able to accomplish.

Ernie drove two million miles, which is equal to 80 trips around the Earth or four trips to the Moon and back.

The average American driver travels about 980,000 miles in a lifetime, according to car insurance industry experts.

To reach one million miles, a driver must average 50,000 miles a year for 20 years.

In his 29 years as a bus driver, Ernie has taken group charter buses to every state in the continental U.S. except California, Oregon and Washington, as well as through much of Canada.

Also memorable was a trip to New Orleans a few months after Hurricane Katrina. “I took a group of volunteers there who’d signed up to help with the ongoing clean-up efforts,” he recalls.

As he adjusts to retirement, Ernie values the years he had with Indian Trails and the friendships he created with fellow employees.