Recall: Toss the cheese dip, it could have been contaminated with Salmonella

If you’ve got this kind of cheese dip in your fridge, you’ll want to toss it!

Smith’s is recalling cheese dips sold at their stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include: