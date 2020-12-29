RECAP: Everything to know about Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 Briefing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference, to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19. This will be her first press conference in more than a week.

Whitmer announced today that she signed the bipartisan relief bill that the Michigan legislature passed after she urged them to provide support for Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses. The relief bill includes $55 million to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Grants of up to $20,000 will be made available to small businesses across the state that need support this winter. The relief bill also includes $3.5 million for grants of up to $40,000 each for live music and entertainment venues, and includes $45 million in direct payments to workers who have been laid off or furloughed as a result of the virus.

I proposed this stimulus plan to the legislature in November because I know how much our families, frontline workers, and small businesses need relief. This bipartisan bill will provide families and businesses the support they need to stay afloat as we continue working to distribute the safe and effective vaccine and eliminate COVID-19 once and for all,” said Governor Whitmer. “There is still more work to do to eliminate this virus and grow our economy. All Michiganders have a personal responsibility to do their part and mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. We will beat this virus together.”

The governor also signed bipartisan Senate Bill 604 extending unemployment benefits for Michiganders who have lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic from 20 to 26 weeks until the end of March 2021. Senate Bill 604 was sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel.

“No Michigander should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “These bipartisan bills are an important step in providing immediate relief for working families, but there is more work to do. I urge the legislature to take further action to make this permanent. 40 states, including all of our neighbors, automatically provide at least 26 weeks of unemployment relief. Michiganders deserve better than a short-term extension that expires in March. It’s time to work together on a bipartisan, long-term solution for working families.”

When she signed the bipartisan relief bill, Governor Whitmer line item vetoed any items not subject to negotiated agreement. That includes a $220 million giveaway of taxpayer money to the employer-owned Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund – a pool of funds designed to help businesses fund benefits for laid off workers. General fund dollars must be used to fund essential services like vaccines and PPE, not to give tax breaks to big businesses. The Unemployment Insurance Agency has also provided more than $900 million in tax breaks to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield issued the following response to the governor veto on Twitter:

I’m truly confused by the Governor’s vetoes. She vetoed $220M in unemployment support & eliminated the extension of benefits. Literally, the governor shuts them down then shuts off the aid! Working families are struggling. Small businesses are dying. I’m blown away. Frustrating! — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 29, 2020

Chatfield writes, he’s “truly confused by the Governor’s vetoes. She vetoed $220M in unemployment support & eliminated the extension of benefits. Literally, the governor shuts them down then shuts off the aid! Working families are struggling. Small businesses are dying.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey also responded to the veto with a tweet of his own:

At a time when Michiganders need it most, @GovWhitmer vetoed hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits. Unemployment cannot be extended without these funds. We are dismayed by her decision to leave families without the assistance they desperately need. — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) December 29, 2020

While speaking on the matter today, the governor urged the legislature to return to work in January and pass a permanent extension of unemployment benefits and an increase in weekly benefits that provide unemployed Michiganders the support they need to put food on the table for themselves and their families.

The governor was also joined by the state’s Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Joneigh Khaldun. Dr. Khaldun provided an update on numbers, and positivity rates in the state, as well as vaccination efforts across the state. According to the Chief Medical Officer, more than 70,000 people in Michigan have gotten the vaccination.

Khaldun concluded her initial comments sharing her optimism that things will begin to look better in Michigan, and 2021 will be a better year.

Today’s press conference comes, after yesterday, the state announced another 3,239 new positive COVID-19 cases in our state, and 60 new deaths from complications of the virus. Those numbers included figures from both Sunday, and Monday.

Meanwhile, all eyes remain on congress in Washington D.C., after yesterday evening the House of Representatives passed a bill, to increase the stimulus checks in recently signed into law coronavirus relief package from $600 to $2000.

President Trump has been highly supportive, even calling for the increase in stimulus checks himself. The outcome is highly uncertain heading into Tuesday’s session. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to publicly address how he plans to handle the issue. But Democrats, sharing a rare priority with Trump, have seized on the opportunity to force Republicans into a difficult vote of either backing or defying the outgoing president.

After bipartisan approval by the House, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned, “There is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way.”

“There’s strong support for these $2,000 emergency checks from every corner of the country,” Schumer said in a statement late Monday. He called on McConnell to make sure the Senate helps “meet the needs of American workers and families who are crying out for help.”