RECAP: Here’s what we know about the criminal complaint in the plot to kidnap Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The official criminal complaint sheds new light onto the details of the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

The complaint goes into vivid detail about six people planning to kidnap the governor before the November election. details in this include destroying her homes, boat, and even mentions sending “cakes” which prosecutors believe are code words to bomb to her office here in Lansing.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are all being charged with conspiracy to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer and take her to a secured location in Wisconsin.

The group began meeting in the basement of Adam Fox’s business in Grand Rapids- entering through a trap door under a rug.

They were stripped of their cell phones by Fox and discussed kidnapping and taking over the capitol while destroying police vehicles.

At a meeting in early June, Fox said he needed “200 men” to storm the capitol and take hostages.

June was also the month that fox met with militia leadership.

At a Second Amendment rally in Lansing to recruit more members. at the end of June they began tactic training.

This included firearm training, combat trills and making IED devices which were falsely.

The first training was held at militia members’ home in Munich Michigan. The group continued to meet for training at multiple locations until September.

On July 24, on a telephone call fox told the group… “make a cake” and “make it all glow” – this statement is speculated to be him referring to a bomb.

In late August the group began daytime surveillance on the governor’s vacation home, where they planned to kidnap her in a car ride to the governor’s home Fix said, “out of everywhere that she resides, this is the only one that’s actually feasible.”

The complaint also says the group spent most of September learning the governor’s neighborhood.

the group spent over $8,000 on night goggles and tasers with plans to attack and kidnap the governor.