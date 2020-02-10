Recent shooting leaves Jackson neighbors concerned about gun violence

Two people are recovering tonight in Jackson after a shooting late last night. The shooting happened on the 300 block of Elm street, on the city’s east side. Neighbors say they were startled by the sounds of gunfire.

“We heard bang bang bang bang bang real loud, and I went oh my gosh that’s not fireworks that’s gunshots,” said neighbor, Christina Leland.

Christina said she immediately told her son to get down, and then she heard a banging on the window.

“He came to my daughter’s bedroom window, and was pounding on the window I need help he shot me, he shot me call 911,” said Leland.

Police showed up minutes later, and two men were taken to the hospital with gun shot wounds. People like Kasey say, the sounds are getting way too close to home, and she doesn’t feel safe letting her children play outside.

“I don’t feel safe with them coming out here anymore no matter what time of day it is. It’s just they’re outside constantly in the winter, and in the summer it doesn’t matter if it’s raining, or snowing they want to play outside, and I don’t feel safe with them even being out here anymore,” said neighbor, Kasey Jennings.

She says a few years ago she would only hear about shootings on the south side of Jackson, but now she says things are getting worse.

“Within the past year it’s getting closer, and closer to this side of town, and it’s just getting worse like every week there is a shooting. You never expect it to be right in your yard,” said Jennings.

Recent crime statistics from the city show that total crime fell for the third straight year, but after talking with her husband, Christina says she thinks it may be time for change.

“I sent him pictures. I showed him the bloody print on our daughters bedroom window. He said we’re done. We’re moving out,” said Leland.