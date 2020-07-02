Recent travel causes Coronavirus cases to rise in Jackson

Jackson health officials are calling it a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Ever since last week you know our cases have been kind of steady staying either at the same rate, or increasing by one, or two cases, which wasn’t unusual. It was over the last couple of days really that we have noticed, and we started to see more of a bigger increase,” said Jackson County Health Department Health Officer, Rashmi Travis.

Today, the total number of Jackson cases is at 492, that’s up from 468 a week ago. The Jackson Health Department says, the cluster of new cases appears to be from people traveling outside of Michigan to states like Florida, and Tennessee.

If you have recently traveled to a state with high risk, and are concerned, experts say to contact the Jackson Health Department for guidance.

“Whether you travel by car, or plane, or train, you know it doesn’t matter really. It’s a matter of how many folks may have been around you at that time,” said Travis.

With the holiday weekend, and warm weather already here, doctors know people are going to want to get together, but say it’s best to avoid mass gatherings all together, and when in tighter spaces make sure to wear a mask.

“Remember if you don’t have to go out. Don’t go out. If you go out wear your masks, and do it not only for yourself, do it for the people around you,” said Infection Prevention Medical Director at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Vivek Kak.

The Jackson Health Department also says, people celebrating should be outdoors as much as possible, avoid buffets, and try to individually wrap food items. If you have traveled look for even mild symptoms.