Recent UM graduate starts non-profit to help feed people in need

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Meet Jacob Inosencio. He’s one of five generations to call Jackson home, and after recently graduating from the University of Michigan he knew he had to do something to help his community during a time when so many people are wondering where their next meal will come from.

“We believe that everybody should have enough to eat. We believe in food justice and food is a human right and so when I moved home at the end of the summer I just kind of thought to myself how can we make some community impact here,” said President of Grow Jackson, Jacob Inocensio.

That’s where the idea for the organization ‘Grow Jackson’ came to life. The mission he says is to end food insecurity and hunger in Jackson by providing free fresh produce.

“In the spring we are going to be starting some community gardens and we rescue food to cut down on the environmental impact of food waste as well as provide these fresh options that we have at the table today,” says Inosencio.

He’s not alone at the table. Inosencio partners with people like Maria Rubio who sees the need up close, and every day right outside her home. Together they meet people right where they are and in neighborhoods with the most need.

“It’s the satisfaction of knowing that parents don’t have to worry about making sure that their child will have something to eat. The satisfaction of knowing that a father when he goes to visit his little child will have food on the table and for him,” said Board member for Grow Jackson, Maria Rubio.

Inosencio says it’s people like Rubio who are planting new seeds of hope.

Jackson Grows is looking for more fresh food donations. to donate visit https://growjackson.org/