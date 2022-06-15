LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — StormTracker 6 is forecasting a high temperature of 97 degrees in Lansing Wednesday, which would be enough to shatter records and produce the hottest day in nearly a decade.

The record high for June 15 was 92 degrees, set back in 1967. StormTracker 6 meteorologists say Lansing should cruise past this record Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Lansing and Jackson areas today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Hillsdale and the metro Detroit areas.

The last time Lansing hit 97 degrees was on July 23, 2012. That month was one of the hottest in recent memory, with 16 of the 31 days reaching 90 degrees or above, including a high of 103 degrees on July 6.

Even if Lansing comes just shy of the 97-degree mark, the last time the city hit 96 degrees was on August 3, 2012, still nearly a decade ago.

A marginal risk for severe thunderstorms exists late tonight for areas north and west of Lansing. A weakening line of storms will move across Lake Michigan overnight and will present a low-end chance of producing a few strong wind gusts early Thursday morning.

The heat will be fairly short-lived, as temperatures are expected to cool off into the upper 80’s for Thursday. It’ll be cooler yet by Saturday with highs in the low 70s.