Record-high water levels in Michigan are creating safety issues

Recent weather conditions have led to record-high water levels on lakes, rivers and streams, creating heightened safety hazards and potential property damage along shorelines.
Rip currents, high waves and other dangerous currents and wave conditions can occur in the Great Lakes. Be aware of the colored flag system used to communicate swim risk levels and read helpful tips about how to escape water currents.
High water levels can cause fast-flowing currents, deeper and colder water. Especially on rivers, unpredictable conditions and additional debris can float under the surface.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, drowning is the cause of death in 76 percent of all boating related fatalities.
84.5 percent of people who drowned in a recreational boating accident were not wearing a life jacket.
The law requires that all vessels, including kayaks and canoes, be equipped with a personal flotation device for each person.
Boat speed and wake restrictions are in place for your safety and the safety of others. Wakes can cause water to overflow onto land or docks, which can lead to property damage, erosion and flooding. Water that overflows onto a dock or marina that has electrical power running to it increases the risk of electric shock drowning.
Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion. Alcohol is also the leading known factor of death in recreational boating accidents.
With record-high water levels, it’s important to keep water safety in mind.
