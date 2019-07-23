Record-high water levels in Michigan are creating safety issues

Researchers found that women who slept with a television or light on were more likely to gain weight and develop obesity.

When there’s less light, your brain makes more of a hormone called melatonin, which makes you tired. Studies in animals suggest that being exposed to light at night may affect melatonin, leading to changes in circadian rhythms and weight gain from altered eating patterns.

Scientists used data from over 43,000 women, aged 35–74 years, who were enrolled in a national study.

The women were asked whether they slept with no light, a small nightlight, light outside of the room, or a light or television on in the room.

The researchers collected information including weight, height, waist and body mass index at the start of the study and after a follow-up period of an average of 5.7 years.

The researchers found that women who slept with a light or television on were more likely to be obese at the start of the study.

They were also 17% more likely to have gained around 11 pounds or more over the follow-up period.

Using a small nightlight wasn’t associated with any more weight gain than sleeping with no light.

The findings did not significantly change when they adjusted for age, having an older spouse or children in the home, race, socioeconomic status, where they lived, calories consumed, nighttime snacking, physical activity, sleep length and quality.

“This study highlights the importance of artificial light at night and gives women who sleep with lights or the television on a way to improve their health,” says researcher Dr. Yong-Moon Park.

The National Institutes of Health findings suggest that turning off lights at bedtime could reduce the risk of becoming obese.