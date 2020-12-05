Record numbers show up to support Michigan International Speedway’s Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)—Today hundreds and hundreds of cars lined up outside of Michigan International Speedway ready to take their own cars inside the stadium, and on the track to live out their dreams as a NASCAR driver.

“It’s something you will never do in your life except if you get a chance like this,” said driver, BJ Cockroft.

It was all for a good cause as part of the MIS Cares charity toy drive. In order to take a few laps, you had to donate toys or canned food items to go to families in need. It’s a need Bill Morris sees up close.

He helps every year with Toys for Tots in Jackson, but this year he says donations have been down.

“People want to help but they can’t afford it, and that’s it,” said Assistant Coordinator for Jackson Toys for Tots, Bill Morris.

However, today, it was a different story.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a few years, but we have never had a turnout like this, and it’s amazing,” said Morris.

People waited for hours just to get in. Drivers say it’s all worth it because they know this means hundreds of families don’t have to worry about giving their kids a great holiday.

“It’s amazing that the donations that are coming in. It’s amazing that the people who are coming in are willing to make the donations with hard times, with Covid it’s just a great fun thing to look forward to for the holidays and for a good cause,” said Cockroft.

Everyone got a few laps in at highway speeds. MIS says, all the toys will be split between Jackson and Lenawee counties. Toys for Tots hopes, today’s turnout will make a large impact on families.

“I hope that this will help some of the 7,000 kids that we’ve got, and it will do I’m hoping about half of it,” said Morris.

If you would like to donate to Toys for Tots Jackson visit https://jackson-mi.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3