FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced Wednesday there is a recount coming for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal.

Voters said ‘No’ to the proposal in a vote on Aug. 2, but only by a margin of 12 votes.

However, the language for this particular ballot proposal is funky because a ‘No’ vote means you support marijuana shops coming to the township.

The final vote tally was 6,146 voting Yes and 6,158 voting No.

The recount will happen on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

“Recounts are a mechanism in state election law that allows a voter to verify the results by requesting a hand retally of the votes cast in an election,” Byrum stated. “I will ensure that this recount is conducted in a smooth and timely fashion and that every ballot is counted and recorded under the methods prescribed by the law.”

A voter in Meridian Township requested the recount. The recount fee of $25 per precinct was paid in a timely fashion, Byrum said.

“I expect the recount to take up to two full days and will require 22 teams of 2, one Democrat and one Republican each,” Byrum said.

The recount will likely end up having a price tag in the thousands, Byrum said.

“Meridian Township will reimburse Ingham County for any expenses not covered by the recount fee, as the proposal is entirely within their jurisdiction. I expect the cost to total around $13,000 to the Meridian Township taxpayers,” Byrum said.

However, the recount is still an important part of our democracy, Byrum said.

“Recounts are a fundamental check and balance to our elections system in Michigan,” said Byrum. “I encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about elections to get involved and come work on this recount to see how we ensure that the results reported are true and accurate.”