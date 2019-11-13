Recreational marijuana sales begin Dec. 1

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced today that beginning Dec. 1, marijuana growers can begin selling their product for recreational use.
The new rule, 40(3) states that the product from the facility must pass test results in the statewide monitoring system before it is transferred to the retailer.
Under the rule, processors can transfer up to 50 percent of their finished product to the marijuana facility.
Products transferred from a provisioning center to a marijuana retailer cannot exceed the maximum THC concentrations allowed under the MRTMA, listed in the table below: