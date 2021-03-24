Red Cross and MSU team up to host blood drive, calls for “O” blood type donors

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The American Red Cross and Michigan State University’s fraternity and sorority organizations are teaming up to host a blood drive.

The blood drive will be held Tuesday, March 30 from 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Breslin Center. The address is 1 Student Events Center in East Lansing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for blood donors, and a donation can sometimes be life-saving for those in need.

People with type O blood are especially needed.

You can schedule a blood donation by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App and entering the sponsor code: MSUGreekLife.

Other ways to sign up include visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800 Red Cross (800-733-2767).