Red Cross hosting series of MSU vs. UofM blood drives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The battle between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines continues on Friday, but not in the way of sports.

For the next week, the two universities are working with the Red Cross to host a series of blood drives.

Blood drives will be held from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Friday and Monday at the Peoples Church on Grand River Avenue.

During these events — staff will give retro-style Michigan State shirts and sunglasses to donors as a thank you.

