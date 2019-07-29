Red Cross offers gift cards for blood donations

When was the last time you donated blood to the American Red Cross?

If you can’t remember, this might be a good time to schedule a donation.

Beginning today and continuing through August 29, the American Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift cards for anyone who donates blood or platelets.

Amazon has made a $1 million donation that makes it possible to give gift cards to people who roll up their sleeves and donate.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

There are some guidelines for donors. To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 29-Aug. 15

Clinton County

St Johns

8/5/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1108 N US 27

Dewitt

8/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Catholic Community of St Jude, 801 N Bridge Street

_______________

Eaton County

Grand Ledge

7/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Dart Bank, 1020 Charlevoix Dr

Lansing

8/1/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS), 1134 Municipal Way

Dimondale

8/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 162 Bridge Street

Charlotte

8/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Mary Church Charlotte, 807 St. Mary’s Blvd.

_______________

Ingham County

Lansing

7/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

East Lansing

7/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MSU-FRIB, 640 S. Shaw Lane

Okemos

7/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Charter Township of Meridian, 5151 Marsh Road

East Lansing

7/31/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Edgewood Village, 6213 Towar Garden Circle

Lansing

7/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

East Lansing

8/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., University Lutheran Church, 1020 S. Harrison Rd

Mason

8/1/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 1010 S. Lansing Street

East Lansing

8/2/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Michigan State University Hannah Administration Building, 426 Auditorium Road

Lansing

8/2/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

8/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

8/7/2019: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., McLaren-Greater Lansing, 401 Greenlawn

8/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

Williamston

8/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 157 High Street

Lansing

8/10/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

8/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

8/14/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Radisson Hotel, 111 North Grand Ave

8/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw