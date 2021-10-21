Redistricting Commission hears from public on draft maps

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)) — Early drafts of new maps for state and congressional legislative districts have been approved by Michigan’s Redistricting Commission.

Now, they’re asking the public to weigh in on the plans.

Today people came from across the state to share their thoughts on the redistricting draft maps.

Their message to commissioners: “Make the maps as fair as possible,” said Joseph Davis. Davis is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“To make sure that the commission understands they have to listen to these voices. And that the communities need to be kept intact so that their voice is not diluted,” Said Joan Gustafson, External Affairs Officer for the Michigan Nonprofit Association.

This is the second round of public hearings and commissioners look forward to including all of the feedback.

“We’re trying to figure out yeah what does make sense from the public input sense, as well as legal sense. How are we going to defend these maps and make sure we get it right the first time,” said MC Rothhorn, one of 13 commissioners.

“We have consciously made decisions to make the districts for what we feel will be able to include people that would be able to elect a person of their choice,” aaid Steven Lett, another commissioner. The main concern for some.

“It’s important that we have the best effort to make sure as many districts as possible are unpacked so that every person that votes doesn’t feel like it’s a null issue before they vote,” said Davis.

Commissioners say it’s a difficult process they’re trying to resolve,

“There’s been some controversy over the Lansing, East Lansing split and the Eaton County area and so forth. We’re just trying to resolve it as best as we can,” said Douglas J. Clark Jr., a commissioner.

The meeting will continue today at the Lansing Center from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.