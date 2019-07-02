A workshop exploring natural products to address pain and address the national opioid crisis took place at the National Institutes of Health.
The “Natural Products and Pain” workshop gathered speakers and attendees from academia, industry, and government officials to discuss successes and challenges in treating pain effectively.
Natural resources from plants, animals including spiders, marine sources to microbes such as bacteria were discussed.
Early last month a multiphased research approach was presented and approved to pave the way for future funding opportunities.
Reducing opioid use with natural products
