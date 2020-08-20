Register to vote and request your ballot today for November 3rd election

Michigan citizens. Do you want to vote from home this fall? Here’s how. pic.twitter.com/jXmulRVfu9 — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) August 20, 2020

Michigan (WLNS) – Today is the first day you can officially request to have your ballot mailed to you for the November 3rd general election.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson encourages voters to sign up to vote absentee and return their ballots as early as possible.



“With a record-breaking number of absentee ballots cast in our August primary, Michigan voters have made their desire to vote from home abundantly clear,” said Benson. “They recognize and trust that it is a safe, secure and convenient way to participate in our democracy, and we will continue doing all we can to ensure voters understand their rights and how to exercise them ahead of November.”



All registered voters can apply for an absent voter ballot online or print out an application and mail in the request.



Voters applying for absent voter ballots online or through the mail should do as soon as possible.



Clerks will begin mailing out regular absent voter ballots on September 24th, according to a tweet by the City of East Lansing.

Absent voter ballots will be available starting Sept. 24.#EastLansing 3/3 pic.twitter.com/R0q5KrXfzw — City of East Lansing (@CityofEL) August 20, 2020

After October 19th, voters are advised to go to their clerk’s office in person if possible, where they can receive their ballot and vote while they are there.



Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 3rd) to complete their absentee ballot and return it to the clerk’s office.



The Secretary of State’s office recommends voters deliver ballots as early as possible to a clerk drop box if your area has one or in person to the clerk’s office at least two weeks ahead of the election.



A ballot-tracking tool on the Michigan.gov/Vote site allows voters to check when their clerk received their absentee ballot request, when they mailed out the ballot and when they received the ballot back from the voter.



For more information on absentee voting, or to register to vote, go to Michigan.gov/Vote.