Remembering those lost, and offering hope for recovery

Today chairs, flowers, and pictures of the people gone too soon, filled the front lawn at The Home of New Vision in Jackson.

“It’s one thing to talk about overdoses, and loss of life, it’s another to actually see it in front of you,” said Program Director at the Home of New Vision, Laura Stephens.

Stephens says, this is a time to remember, but also a chance to offer hope for change.

“We really want to bring awareness to overdoses, and reduce the stigma that comes with the death, and the association with it, and offer support to friends, and family of those that have lost someone,” said Stephens.

For people like Shannon Abbo, they know all too well the stigma that comes with addiction. Shes lived through it.

“I felt unfixable. I felt shame. I felt guilty, and the problems. I mean I didn’t think that there was any way out because all the trouble that I caused,” said Home of New Vision Volunteer, Shannon Abbo.

She also knows that this place is one of hope, and second chances. and because of this program she says her life changed forever.

“It was everything. They came with education, and when you first come to realize that you are in addiction you don’t see how bad it is until you step out, so they were just a mirror of what I was capable of doing, and where I was at,” said Abbo.

Today, Shannon continues to speak her truth, and she wants others to know they don’t have to fight this on their own.

“You are worthy, and hand-picked to be here, and you possess so much power, and gifts that you just need to tap into to let out,” said Abbo.

For a link to resources for help. There is a link to the Home and New Vision below.

https://homeofnewvision.org/jackson/