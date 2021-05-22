Rep. Dingell: I’m OK after surgery for perforated ulcer

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said her “belly was on fire” before doctors quickly performed surgery for a perforated ulcer.

The Detroit-area Democrat said she expects to stay in a Washington hospital for five to seven days. The surgery was performed Friday.

Dingell said she was planning to fly back to Michigan when pain overwhelmed her. Her doctor ordered her to the hospital.

“They took one look at me and they knew I had a perforated ulcer. … My belly was on fire,” Dingell told radio station WWJ. “I might have had a little stomachache during the week, but it was a busy week with the president in Dearborn and a lot of other issues.”

Dingell, 67, blamed her condition on over-the-counter medication taken for a jaw infection. She said doctors had warned her about possible side effects.

“I’m OK. I may have to give up Diet Coke and junk food,” Dingell said.

Dingell was first elected in 2012 to replace her husband, John Dingell, in the House. He died in 2019.