Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Paul Junge face off in a debate

(WLNS) — Democratic incumbent Elissa Slotkin and challenger Paul Junge faced off in their final debate in the race for Michigan’s 8th congressional district.



The debate took place at “Cleary University” in Howell and was hosted by our media partners at WHMI.

The candidates talked about where they stood on a number of different issues including health care, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and police reform.

“Every single African-American life matters, the organization BLM has, besides having itself ultimate Marxist ideology, has also said, look, we’re not about a broad array of issues that face the black community,” Congressional candidate Junge said. “We’re specifically about police misconduct. And that’s a fine focus to have. But there are a whole lot of other issues, too.”

Congressional candidate Slotkin added to the issue of police misconduct, expressing her views on police budget allocation and training.

“Listen! The police officers that I spoke to were the first ones to say if there’s a bad cop, we want him out. If someone got fired from someplace in Ohio, we don’t want to pick that guy up and accidentally hire him here. We need money for training. I do not support defunding the police. If anything, it’s the opposite. You got to be able to put resources in for the training that we’re talking about.”