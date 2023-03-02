DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin started her campaign for the soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate seat Thursday.

Slotkin met with some Michiganders to talk about her plans and priorities. She’s the first high-profile candidate to jump into the race since U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement.

The congresswoman’s goals include meeting with as many voters, small business owners, labor leaders and local officials as she can.

She said she is running for Senate because the nation seems to be living “crisis to crisis.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters commended Slotkin’s work experience, going beyond her time as a lawmaker.

“She brings a wide breadth of experience, not just serving in Congress, but also her previous work with the CIA and working with the Department of Defense that makes her a very strong candidate,” said Peters.