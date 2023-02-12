LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin has spoken out about the object spotted and shot down above Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon.

Slotkin took to Twitter to say that she talked with the Department of Defense and that more details will be released in the “coming days.”

“The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters,” Slotkin said on Twitter. “We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose.”

