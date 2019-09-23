Rep. Elissa Slotkin shows her support on the picket lines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Representative Elissa Slotkin (D) made her way to the picket lines outside GM’s Grand River Plant this morning to show union members her support.

“We were out in Lake Orion on Friday and we’re here today because we wanna demonstrate our support for people getting what they deserve,” Rep. Slotkin said.

There are two large GM plants in the 8th district from Lansing to Rochester Hills. Slotkin and her team were in Lake Orion on Friday.

When asked if she felt the federal government needed to weigh in, Slotkin said she didn’t think that was necessary, but that both sides need to come to the table and come up with something fair and equitable.

“Whether you’re a unionized worker or not, there’s a mood in the air that our companies– especially our very big companies are doing really well. They weren’t doing well you know a decade ago, but they’re doing really well now and so people just want some equity,” Slotkin said.

Slotkin added that she was surprised by the number of people that are fighting for more than just fair wages and benefits.

“What has really been amazing to me is how many people that I talk to when I’m out here who are talking about the temporary workers. I think that’s an issue that hasn’t really been spoken about enough… that many of the folks that are here are striking because of the temporary workers,” Slotkin said.

From the last strike in 2007 to now, she said the biggest difference is how much support the community is showing workers.

“[It] sends a very strong message to GM.”