Rep. Jewell Jones caught with handcuff key after he was taken into custody

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Representative Jewell Jones is now facing two additional charges after he was caught with a handcuff key when he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Jones was first arrested on April 6, 2021 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting and obstructing and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was released the next day on bond, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says he has since violated his bond three times.

Yesterday, his bond was revoked and he was taken into the Livingston County Jail.

When he arrived at the jail, a handcuff key was found on him. Since then, two additional charges have been auhotized, one four year felony, and one five year felony.

Michael J. Murphy, the Livingston County Sheriff, said he is extremely frustrated with Jones.

“This guy is a real piece of work, and an embarrassment to all elected officials, and I believe he thinks somehow the laws do not apply to him,” Murphy said. “More than that, I am mad. Had the handcuff key ended in an injury to my staff or another inmate I am not sure what I would have done; as my primary responsibility is the safet and security of my staff and inmates.”