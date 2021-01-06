Rep. John Moolenaar to accept electoral results

MIDLAND, MI (WLNS) – Congressman John Moolenaar released the following statement regarding the results of the Electoral College:

“For the past four years, I have worked with President Trump to fight for working families, strengthen the economy, protect the Great Lakes, build a new lock at the Soo Locks, help farmers, and secure aid for the flood victims of our region. The president has been a tremendous advocate for the working people of Michigan and I campaigned with him multiple times in Michigan last fall.

“It has always been up to the states and the state legislatures to run their elections and I have strong concerns about what happened in November, especially with rushed changes regarding mail-in voting applications and the voter ID laws. The work to make our elections fair will continue in the weeks and months ahead, and I will be fighting to make sure the concerns of the citizens are addressed.

“The Constitution and the rule of law have been the foundation of our democratic republic for more than 230 years. Article II, Section I of the Constitution is very clear about how the president is elected (see below) and it is up to the states to choose their electors, have them vote in the Electoral College, and send the results to Congress.

“When the results arrive in Congress, the Constitution says the certificates from the states shall be opened “and the votes shall then be counted.” There is no other role for Congress to play in this process and the Constitution does not allow for Congress to insert its own electors for any state.

“Our state legislature has not contested Michigan’s Electoral College results, and none of the other state legislatures have called for their own results to be contested. I have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution. I will uphold that oath and accept the electoral results sent to Congress by the states of our republic.”