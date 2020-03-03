Rep. Mueller aims to save lives by updating Michigan’s fire safety laws

State Rep. Mike Mueller said the state should update its fire safety laws to increase protection of Michigan families from the risk of death or injury from a house fire.

Mueller, of Linden, said Michigan ranked third-worst in the country for house fire fatalities in 2018, with 139 people dying in accidental residential building fires that year.

Almost three out of five home fire deaths between 2012 and 2016 were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate. Further, 92 percent of the inoperable battery-only smoke alarms were found to have batteries that were missing, disconnected, dead or discharged.

Mueller’s plan, House Bill 5407, would require all smoke alarms sold in Michigan beginning in 2022 to have non-removable batteries that last at least 10 years, or another power source that utilizes new technology.

Mueller also noted the modern alarms will save people money over time.

Thirteen states and several large municipalities have passed similar requirements, including California, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont and Wisconsin.

House Bill 5407 remains under consideration by the committee.