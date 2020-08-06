Rep. O’Malley urges Tom Eckerle to resign due to racist comments

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State Rep. Jack O’Malley (R) of the 101st District released a statement today urging Leelanau County road commissioner Tom Eckerle’s to resign over racist comments Eckerle made.

According to the Leelanau News, Eckerle used the N-word to describe African Americans this week.

“After speaking with a number of individuals in the district today, I must say that I am shocked and disappointed to hear of the comments that were made by Leelanau County Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle before a recent road commission meeting. I called Mr. Eckerle to confirm he made these comments. He confirmed that he did. This type of racial slur is flat-out unacceptable and ignorant. I asked Mr. Eckerle to resign his position as road commissioner in light of these comments and shall he refuse, the citizens of Leelanau County have every right to recall him from office.

“It saddens me to have to even make this statement.”

State Rep. Jack O’Malley was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in November 2018. He represents the 101st District, which includes Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.