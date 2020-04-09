Rep. Slotkin announcing new bill to help health care workers

ROCHESTER, MI – DECEMBER 16: U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaks with her constituents at a Town Hall meeting where she discuss her decision to vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 16, 2019 in Rochester, Michigan. House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Michigan congresswoman Elissa Slotkin unveiled a new bill.



It’s designed to ensure all health workers on the front lines, won’t struggle.



If another public health emergency happens.



It’s called the “Made In America Medical Supply Chain Initiative”



It is a 3-Bill Package–it includes.



“The Buy American Medical Supply Act” –that will improve domestic manufacturing capacity for vital medical items.



“The Strategic National Stockpile Reform Act”–that will maintain a stockpile of supplies.



“The Emergency Medical Manufacturing Library Act”–which will give people access to plans, when an emergency happens.



Representative Slotkin says–she has past experience working with the Department of Defense’s response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014.



Many of them in Congress, spent the first weeks of the Covid-19 crisis looking for mask, gloves, test kits and other much needed supplies.



She says she wants us to learn from our mistakes that have been made during the Covid-19 outbreak, so something like this never happens again.

“We are literally losing lives, because we are not prepared for this crisis. For me a huge dependence on overseas manufacturing, we have to do better we can do better. This is not beyond our grasp. We owe it to our healthcare professionals and those on the front lines to do it now.”