Rep. Slotkin: “I will be voting yes on… two articles of impeachment.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., leaves a House Democratic Caucus meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., where Pelosi was persuaded to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Rep. Slotkin is one of several freshmen Democrats with national security backgrounds who wrote an op-ed letter to the Washington Post calling for Trump’s impeachment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin is set to hold a constituent community meeting today in Rochester and the topic of the day will be, more than likely, Wednesday’s scheduled impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

In a letter published today in the Detroit Free Free, Rep. Slotkin said she is voting in favor of the two articles of impeachment.

The first is for abuse of power, accusing the President of soliciting the interference of a foreign government in the 2020 election for his personal political benefit.

The second article is for obstruction of Congress, accusing the President of directing the defiance of the House inquiry.

Rep. Slotkin wrote that she was not convinced impeachment was the answer until recently.

“That changed with the events surrounding the President’s actions with Ukraine.” Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Rep. Slotkin believes “President Trump used the power of the presidency for his own benefit, to give himself some advantage in the very election that would determine whether he remained in office. “

She is explaining her planned votes by saying she believes that the President illegally solicited the help of foreigners to influence the American political process.

On the second of charge of obstructing Congress, the representative said she believes “President Trump sent out unprecedented guidance to refuse and ignore the requests and subpoenas of the inquiry. He did this even though the Constitution gives the House of Representatives the “sole power of impeachment.” While the President may not have liked the inquiry, he broke with 100 years of tradition by ignoring the subpoenas, and in doing so, obstructed Congress’ authorities.”

She concludes national security is at stake and the decision to impeach will not be a popular choice.

Despite that, Rep. Slotkin says she will go forward with her support of the impeachment, even if it means the end of her short political career.

The vote Wednesday comes at the same time President Trump is scheduled to be in Michigan on a holiday campaign visit.

6 News will have crews at today’s Slotkin Town Hall and will update this story online and on 6 News.