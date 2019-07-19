Rep. Slotkin in Texas to see border conditions

Representative Ellisa Slotkin is now in McAllen, Texas, as part of a Congressional visit to see the conditions at the border for herself.

She’ll be visiting three customs and border protection locations.

She will also talk to the people in detention along with members of the border patrol.

They will also be talking to and seeing where the unaccompanied minors are housed.

Those are the ones who come to the border by themselves.

Rep. Slotkin says she is concerned about what’s happening in her name.

And she wants to make sure the way people are being treated falls within the law and American values.

A bipartisan group of Congressional Democrats and Republicans are on this trip.

In the video above, Rep. Slotkin says this is one of the first joint trips.