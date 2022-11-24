LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While some were busy getting their fix of turkey and stuffing, Rep. Elissa Slotkin was overseas at a congressional delegation.

According to a post on Slotkin’s Facebook page, the congresswoman stopped in Italy to pay tribute to the 36,000 troops who fought in Operation Shingle.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

“The American Battle Monuments and Cemeteries abroad are incredible treasures that all Americans should feel proud of,” said Slotkin.

Slotkin also made a stop in the Middle East, meeting with the king of Jordan.

According to a spokesperson for Slotkin, she is spending Thanksgiving serving lunch to members of the military in Kuwait with the Veterans Affairs Committee.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

Photos are courtesy of Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Facebook page.

“As you celebrate today with your loved ones, raise a glass to those who are missing their families and working for us, far from home,” said Slotkin in a Facebook post.