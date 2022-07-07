LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will join Denis McDonough, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary, on Thursday to showcase their efforts to strengthen care and assistance for Michigan veterans.

This event is set to take place at 1 p.m.

McDonough plans to hold a private forum with veterans, visit VA facilities in the area, and honor VA employees and veterans.

Rep. Slotkin serves on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. She has been consistently urging the idea of building up VA services in Michigan.

In 2021, Rep. Slotkin introduced the bipartisan Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act, which is anticipated to pass the House and be signed into law later this year.

This legislation would extensively increase health care and benefits to veterans who were effected by toxic exposure during their military service time.