HOLLY, Mich. (WLNS) – State representative Elissa Slotkin will hold a State of the District Address on Wednesday night. It’s expected she’ll reveal her upcoming priorities during her second term in office.

The virtual address is expected to focus on protecting Michiganders’ health, financial, and physical security.

Rep. Slotkin’s address is expected to start at 7 o’clock P.M. and 6 News has a link so you can watch it under the Seen on 6 section of WLNS.COM.