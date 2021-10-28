Rep. Slotkin vandalizes Rep. Dingell’s car ahead of Saturday’s game

WASHINGTON. D.C. (WLNS) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin has one message for Rep. Debbie Dingell: Go Green.
A video released on Rep. Slotkin’s Twitter shows the practical joke as well as Dingell’s reaction.
Clad in a Michigan State face mask, Slotkin vandalized Rep. Debbie Dingell’s car yesterday ahead of Saturday’s face-off in Ann Arbor between the Spartans and the Wolverines.
Slotkin claimed responsibility, though it’s unclear if Dingell will press charges. “I regret nothing,” Slotkin said. “Go Green!”
Other Michigan lawmakers commented Slotkin’s display of Spartan pride.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made it clear to #GoGreen this upcoming Saturday.
Rep. Dan Kildee made his status as a Wolverine known.
Kick-off is at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.