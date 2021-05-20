Rep. Walberg asks Sec. Granholm for Biden’s stance on Line 5

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Officials tell The Associated Press that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration and Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge have reached a deal on replacing 65-year-old twin pipelines in a channel linking two of the Great […]

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg questioned Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the Biden Administration’s stance on Line 5 Wednesday, but he didn’t get the answers he wanted.

Right now, the State of Michigan and Enbridge Energy are in the middle of a legal battle over Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to revoke the easement for the pipeline.

The governor says the company has repeatedly violated the terms of that easement, and that Line 5 poses a major threat to the Great Lakes. Enbridge argues that the pipeline has operated safely for more than 60 years, and says only the federal government has the power to shut it down.

All of Michigan’s Republican members of Congress wrote a letter to the White House asking for President Joe Biden to take a stance on the legal battle. So far, he has not.

During a virtual House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, Representative Walberg posed several questions to Secretary Granholm about energy. He repeatedly asked her whether the White House planned to intervene on behalf of Enbridge if Gov. Whitmer is successful in shutting down Line 5.

However, each time, Sec. Granholm said she would not comment on pending litigation. Rep. Walberg said he respected her position.