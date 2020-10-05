Rep. Walberg weighs in on Pres. Trump COVID diagnosis

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)–With the president set to possibly be released later today…some people are questioning whether or not the trump administration is being completely honest and open about the presidents condition.

Six news spoke with representative Tim Walberg today and he tells us that he doesn’t believe the trump administration would lie about the presidents condition.
he adds that we don’t need to know every detail and if this was a normal citizen there would be hippa violations.

Walberg also said he believes the President is a unique leader in a difficult time, and right now it’s all about showing strength.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan