GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several agencies including the Michigan Department of Transportation and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating after a crane boom struck the side of the Mackinac Bridge earlier this month.

According to 9&10 News, it happened on May 7. A tug and barge company was pulling a crane boom and the boom struck the main span of the bridge above the shipping channel. Crew members reportedly didn’t realize they hit the bridge until they noticed damage to the crane.

James Lake, a spokesperson for the Mackinac Bridge Authority, told the news outlet that the bridge is structurally sound and that there is no need for drivers to worry.

“There was evidence that the bridge had been struck. Paint had been knocked off, some of the structural steel had been scraped, but not to a degree that would be of a structural concern,” Lake told 9&10 News.

Engineers have already analyzed the strike several times. The MBA expects the repairs to be made over the next few weeks, with the hopes of as few lane closures as possible, especially as the summer travel season ramps up.

MI TV 12 in Traverse City reports that MDOT will work with the state Attorney General’s Office to ensure the tug and barge company covers repair costs.