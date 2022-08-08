GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden following an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.

According to the Detroit News, Matt DePerno, the GOP candidate for attorney general, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among those that could face charges for allegedly taking tabulators from local clerks and tampering with them.

The office of Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel has asked the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council for a special prosecutor, because she will be facing DePerno in the November election, the Detroit News reports.

The Barry County clerk previously told News 8 that the Barry County sheriff had taken a Dominion voting tabulator from Irving Township in 2021. She said when the machine was returned, it had a broken security seal.

Michigan State Police took that machine in April for an investigation for the Michigan Secretary’ of State’s Office, Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt previously told News 8.

Back in February, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office asked the Michigan Attorney General’s office and Michigan State Police to launch an investigation after they received a tip that an unnamed third party was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County.

Leaf has filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming it’s interfering with his investigation into unfounded claims of voter fraud during the November 2020 election.