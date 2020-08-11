Report: Big Ten presidents sideline football, fall sports for 2020

(WLNS) – There will be no Big Ten football this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Big Ten presidents came out of a Tuesday meeting to make the announcement that there would be no fall football or other fall sports in 2020.

The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to decide not to play this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playing the season in the Spring of 2021 is possible.

The NFL draft is scheduled for April, which could cause elite players to opt out of playing the college season to avoid injury before the pro draft.

The Pac-12 is expected to decide if games will be played this fall in that conference.

That decision could lead to other conferences curtailing major college football this fall.

The Mid-American Conference officially canceled its season Saturday.

