Report: Big Ten to sideline football season

There are reports that the Big Ten and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons Tuesday.

Longtime sports media host Dan Patrick tweeted that representatives of the Big Ten schools have voted to cancel the season.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

The league earlier released a season schedule that had teams playing only league opponents.

Several teams, including Michigan State and Michigan, have had to quarantine players due to positive COVID-19 tests.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated