Report: Big Ten to sideline football season

There are reports that the Big Ten and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons Tuesday.

Longtime sports media host Dan Patrick tweeted that representatives of the Big Ten schools have voted to cancel the season.

The league earlier released a season schedule that had teams playing only league opponents.

Several teams, including Michigan State and Michigan, have had to quarantine players due to positive COVID-19 tests.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated

