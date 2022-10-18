LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit News says it has court documents showing former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is under investigation in connection with an alleged ‘criminal enterprise.’

The investigation allegedly involves embezzlement, bribery, campaign finance violations and controlled substances.

The paper reports that the documents named other high-profile figures in Lansing that agents for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office are looking into related to Chatfield.

Chatfield served in the state legislature from 2015-2020.

As of now, no one has been charged as part of the investigation, which launched in January after Chatfield’s sister-in-law accused him of sexually abusing her beginning when she was 15-years-old.

Chatfield has denied any wrongdoing.