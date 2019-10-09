Report: Dantonio ordered to sit for 7-hour deposition in Blackwell case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A federal judge in Grand Rapids ruled Michigan State University Head Football Coach Mark Dantonio must sit down for a deposition in the lawsuit of a former football staffer, according to our media partners at MLive.

The Detroit News also reports, while Dantonio can wait until after the football season to be deposed, the deposition will last up to seven hours, and no questions will be off limits.

The ruling came in an emergency hearing in the lawsuit filed by former recruiting director Curtis Blackwell. Blackwell, whose contract with MSU was not renewed in 2017, is suing Dantonio, former Athletic Director Mark Hollis, former president Lou Anna K. Simon and MSU Police Detectives Chad Davis and Sam Miller. He claims he was wrongfully arrested and falsely accused of covering up a sexual assault perpetrated by three former football players.

The emergency hearing was held after attorneys for Blackwell filed a transcript of a deposition given by Davis. Attorneys for Davis and Miller claim they had an agreement with Blackwell’s attorneys to keep the transcript sealed, because the deposition discussed details about the sexual assault case. Part of the plea deal the three former players took required records to be sealed from the public.

MLive reports one of Blackwell’s attorneys, Andrew Paterson, was fined $10,000.

