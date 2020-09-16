Report: Fatal stabbing at Meijer in Adrian, suspect in custody

Adrian, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon at an Adrian Meijer Store, WLEN 103.9 fm reported.

Michigan State Police are now investigating. So far, officers have a suspect in custody, according to the WLEN Facebook post.

The victim’s identity is not being released until the family confirms it.

CBS Station WTOL 11 said police dispatch reported there was an incident at Meijer in Adrian, 217 U.S. 223 stating just after 2:00 pm. that “all of their officers are currently at Meijer.”