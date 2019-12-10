Report finds the most commonly returned Christmas gifts

It’s gift-giving season and with that comes gift returns.
The retail site Finder.com compiled a list of the most commonly returned gifts and here’s what they found customers are mostly returning:
- Board games
- Toiletries and fragrances
- Celebrity cook books
- Slippers
- Celebrity autobiographies
- Christmas sweaters
- Fitness DVDs
- Selfie sticks
In addition to these gifts, Consumer Reports found hard liquor is the most unwanted gift. Instead, the more preferred alcohol for a Christmas gift is vodka or scotch.
So, will you be switching up your gifts this year now?