Report finds the most commonly returned Christmas gifts

It’s gift-giving season and with that comes gift returns.

The retail site Finder.com compiled a list of the most commonly returned gifts and here’s what they found customers are mostly returning:

Board games

Toiletries and fragrances

Celebrity cook books

Slippers

Celebrity autobiographies

Christmas sweaters

Fitness DVDs

Selfie sticks

In addition to these gifts, Consumer Reports found hard liquor is the most unwanted gift. Instead, the more preferred alcohol for a Christmas gift is vodka or scotch.

So, will you be switching up your gifts this year now?