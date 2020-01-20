Report: Gas prices tumble in mid-Michigan

Lansing gas prices have fallen 18.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.41, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com .

Gas prices in Lansing are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 36.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.20 while the most expensive is $2.79, a difference of 59.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $2.12 while the highest is $3.00, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon.

“With oil prices sagging lately, the door has been opened for a notable decline in U.S. gasoline prices, and that’s exact what has happened, with more declines likely coming ahead of us before the fun is over,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89 while the most expensive is $5.74, a difference of $3.85.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55.

The national average is down 0.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.