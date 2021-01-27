Report: Man connected to Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping plot expected to plead guilty

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – This morning, one of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will plead Guilty before a Federal Judge.

According to various, the man accused Ty Garbin is scheduled for a “Change-Of-Plea” of plea hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker.

Originally, Garbin was expected to appear in court along five other men accused in the kidnapping plot.

During a previous appearance in court, he pleaded not guilty. It currently unknown why Garbin is changing his mind.

If he does appear in court and pleads guilty, Garbin will be the first to com be convicted of criminal charges related to the case.

As more happens with this story 6 News will keep you updated.