LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s education system needs some serious cash, a new report says.

According to a report from the Education Law Center, it would take around $4.5 billion to adequately fund Michigan schools.

But, what does that mean?

Currently, the funding required to make sure that students are meeting state standards is nonexistent.

With the lack of funding, teachers are oftentimes having to dip into their personal money to pay for school supplies.

More than 90% of Michigan school districts, at some level, are underfunded.

Additionally, around 77% of the state’s public schools are more than $2,000 below the adequate funding level. That $2,000 applies to each individual student.

Teachers said that the lack of funding could be playing a hand in Michigan’s ongoing teacher shortage.

“In the decades that I’ve taught, there’s never been a time where I’ve not had to supply learning resources to my students,” said teacher Kim Evans.

Lakia Wilson is a parent and the president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers. She said that the state needs the money.

“We need new money, or we are going to have to deal with layoffs of our staff, and a continued lack of resources in our classrooms,” Wilson remarked.

Education advocates hope the data will inspire discussions among Michigan’s Legislature and that policymakers will consider increasing funding and raise state tax revenue for the budget cycle.