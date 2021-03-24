REPORT: MSU ranks in top 10 agriculture colleges in the world

this is not a picture of MSU grounds or property. It is a stock image of agriculture.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report shows Michigan State University ranks in the top 10 agriculture colleges worldwide.

That’s according to the UK-based education company, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) report titled: “Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking by a Subject report” released in March.

The study ranked more than 300 universities across 51 disciplines.

MSU was judged in the “Agriculture & Forestry” category, which has been a part of the report for nine years. MSU is up from No. 11 last year.

“It’s a privilege to be ranked among the best in the world with respect to agriculture, and it speaks to the hard work of the MSU faculty, students and staff,” said Ron Hendrick, dean of the MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) in a press release from MSU. “Our institution was founded on the mission of teaching, research and outreach, and a significant portion of that has focused on relevant agriculture topics such as food, health and the environment.”

The QS report assesses schools based on academic standing, employer reputation and research impact.

Surveys conducted with faculty and employers are used to determine the international rank.

Research impact is determined by reviewing the number of citations per paper and h-indexes, which measure a scientist’s influence by accounting for the total amount of published research and corresponding citations.

This information is found in Elsevier’s Scopus, a research citation database.

