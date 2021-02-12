Report: President Biden to visit Pfizer plant in Portage, MI next week

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) – President Joe Biden is expected to visit Pfizer’s plant in Portage, where COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured, next week.

That’s according to 6 News sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

The Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Jim VanDyken confirmed to News 8 the president would be visiting, though he did not know precisely what day to expect him.

This will be Biden’s first visit to Michigan as president.

He announced Thursday that the U.S. will secure 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine — both from Pfizer and Moderna — by July, enough to vaccinate 300 million people.

Also Thursday, representatives from Pfizer told the Michigan Senate Committee on Health Policy and Human Services that the company expected to be able to fulfill its contract with the federal government for 200 million doses by the end of May, two months ahead of schedule.